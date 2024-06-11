790 MSFS practices tactical skills

Defenders in the 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron practice hand-to-hand combat skills outside the 90th Security Forces Group Building on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, April 10, 2024. Practicing hand-to-hand combat and knife fighting skills prepare defenders for any scenario they may run into while on the job. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

