    790 MSFS practices tactical skills [Image 6 of 7]

    790 MSFS practices tactical skills

    WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post 

    90th Missile Wing

    Senior Master Sgt. Paul Kalle, 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron first sergeant, demonstrates hand-to-hand combat skills to 790 MSFS defenders during training outside the 90th Security Forces Group Building on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, April 10, 2024. Practicing hand-to-hand combat and knife fighting skills prepare defenders for any scenario they may run into while on the job. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 18:18
    Photo ID: 8474103
    VIRIN: 240410-F-SE585-1348
    Resolution: 2534x3809
    Size: 830.68 KB
    Location: WYOMING, US
    This work, 790 MSFS practices tactical skills [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    combat
    Security forces
    AFGSC
    defender
    90th MW
    Mighty Ninety

