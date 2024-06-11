Senior Master Sgt. Paul Kalle, 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron first sergeant, demonstrates hand-to-hand combat skills to 790 MSFS defenders during training outside the 90th Security Forces Group Building on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, April 10, 2024. Practicing hand-to-hand combat and knife fighting skills prepare defenders for any scenario they may run into while on the job. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 18:18
|Photo ID:
|8474103
|VIRIN:
|240410-F-SE585-1348
|Resolution:
|2534x3809
|Size:
|830.68 KB
|Location:
|WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 790 MSFS practices tactical skills [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
