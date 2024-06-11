Senior Master Sgt. Paul Kalle, 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron first sergeant, demonstrates hand-to-hand combat skills to 790 MSFS defenders during training outside the 90th Security Forces Group Building on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, April 10, 2024. Practicing hand-to-hand combat and knife fighting skills prepare defenders for any scenario they may run into while on the job. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2024 Date Posted: 06.13.2024 18:18 Photo ID: 8474103 VIRIN: 240410-F-SE585-1348 Resolution: 2534x3809 Size: 830.68 KB Location: WYOMING, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 790 MSFS practices tactical skills [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.