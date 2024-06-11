Resolute Sentinel 2024 made possible with logistics, contracting

Combined Joint Task - Resolute Sentinel 24 and Servicios De Logística Integral Cargo leadership hold a meeting during Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Lima, Peru, June 12, 2024. Servicios De Logística Integral Cargo was one of the logistical contracts contributing to the exercise's success by transporting essential supplies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)

