Combined Joint Task - Resolute Sentinel 24 and Servicios De Logística Integral Cargo leadership hold a meeting during Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Lima, Peru, June 12, 2024. Servicios De Logística Integral Cargo was one of the logistical contracts contributing to the exercise's success by transporting essential supplies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 18:21
|Photo ID:
|8474096
|VIRIN:
|240612-F-IQ323-1018
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|8.6 MB
|Location:
|LIMA, PE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Resolute Sentinel 2024 made possible with logistics, contracting [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
