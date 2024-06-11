Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Sentinel 2024 made possible with logistics, contracting [Image 5 of 5]

    Resolute Sentinel 2024 made possible with logistics, contracting

    LIMA, PERU

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    Combined Joint Task - Resolute Sentinel 24 and Servicios De Logística Integral Cargo leadership hold a meeting during Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Lima, Peru, June 12, 2024. Servicios De Logística Integral Cargo was one of the logistical contracts contributing to the exercise's success by transporting essential supplies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 18:21
    VIRIN: 240612-F-IQ323-1018
    Location: LIMA, PE
    This work, Resolute Sentinel 2024 made possible with logistics, contracting [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    logistics
    USSOUTHCOM
    Partnership
    AFSOUTH
    RS24
    StrengtheningRelationships

