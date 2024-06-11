Resolute Sentinel 2024 made possible with logistics, contracting

Combined Joint Task - Resolute Sentinel 24 Leadership meet with Servicios De Logística Integral Cargo leadership during Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Lima, Peru, June 12, 2024. During RS24, seven nations, including Peru, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Brazil, France, and the United States, participated to enhance interoperability and integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)

