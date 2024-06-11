Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    593d ESC Soldiers attend Thompson Elementary Field Day [Image 8 of 9]

    593d ESC Soldiers attend Thompson Elementary Field Day

    TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer 

    593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Soldiers assigned to the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command visited Thompson Elementary School to participate in the end of year field day, June 11, 2024, in Tacoma, Washington. The 593d ESC is aligned with the city of Tacoma and Thompson Elementary School through the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Community Connector program which creates opportunities for the Rest Assured team to focus on all aspects of service, on and off the installation. Soldiers spent the morning engaging with students as role models while signing t-shirts, playing sports, and racing. (Portions of this photo have been masked for privacy reasons.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 593d ESC Soldiers attend Thompson Elementary Field Day [Image 9 of 9], by SFC P. Behringer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

