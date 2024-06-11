Soldiers assigned to the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command visited Thompson Elementary School to participate in the end of year field day, June 11, 2024, in Tacoma, Washington. The 593d ESC is aligned with the city of Tacoma and Thompson Elementary School through the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Community Connector program which creates opportunities for the Rest Assured team to focus on all aspects of service, on and off the installation. Soldiers spent the morning engaging with students as role models while signing t-shirts, playing sports, and racing. (Portions of this photo have been masked for privacy reasons.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 06.13.2024 16:55 Photo ID: 8473930 VIRIN: 240611-A-HL390-1202 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.26 MB Location: TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 593d ESC Soldiers attend Thompson Elementary Field Day [Image 9 of 9], by SFC P. Behringer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.