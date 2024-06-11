Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAMRU San Antonio hosts 9th Edition of Mission Possible [Image 5 of 5]

    NAMRU San Antonio hosts 9th Edition of Mission Possible

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (June 13, 2024) – Dustin Poole, a financial management analyst, assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio’s Resource Management and Acquisitions Directorate, briefed members of the command on the procedures of submitting temporary additional duty (TAD) travel via the Defense Travel System (DTS) during the ninth edition of Mission Possible, an information-sharing event, held at the Tri-Service Research Laboratory. The purpose of Mission Possible is to better inform members of the command on the tactics, techniques, and procedures of the science directorates to include the resource acquisitions and administrative directorates. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released

