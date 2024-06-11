NAMRU San Antonio hosts 9th Edition of Mission Possible

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (June 13, 2024) – Dr. Darrin Frye, of...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (June 13, 2024) – Dr. Darrin Frye, of Kingman, Kan., chief science director, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, speaks on past, present, and future research areas to NAMRU San Antonio researchers and support staff during the ninth edition of Mission Possible, an information-sharing event, held at the Tri-Service Research Laboratory. The purpose of Mission Possible is to better inform members of the command on the tactics, techniques, and procedures of the science directorates to include the resource acquisitions and administrative directorates. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (June 13, 2024) – Leadership, researchers, and support staff of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio attended the ninth edition of Mission Possible, an information-sharing event, held at the Tri-Service Research Laboratory.



The purpose of Mission Possible is to better inform members of the command on the tactics, techniques, and procedures of the science directorates to include the resource acquisitions and administrative directorates.



Chief Science Director Dr. Darrin Frye, who recently joined the command, introduced himself and briefed the command on the past, present, and future areas of research.



Frye was followed by a presentation on the advance development of a self-healing dental composite given by Dr. Sabrina Snyder, a research scientist, assigned to the command’s Craniofacial Health and Restorative Medicine Directorate.



The last portion of Mission Possible was presented by Dustin Poole, a financial management analyst, assigned to the command’s Resource Management and Acquisitions Directorate, who briefed members on the procedures of submitting temporary additional duty (TAD) travel via the Defense Travel System (DTS).



NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.



It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md.