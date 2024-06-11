Commander, Naval Surface Group Southeast Holds Change of Command

240613-N-OZ224-2429
NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (June 13, 2024) Capt. Jennifer Blakeslee speaks during a change of command ceremony where she was relieved by Capt. Aaron Anderson as Commander, Naval Surface Group Southeast at Naval Station Mayport, June 13, 2024. Formerly Destroyer Squadron 14, Commander Naval Surface Group Southeast is the immediate superior in command for all guided-missile destroyers that are home-ported at Naval Station Mayport. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)
