Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander, Naval Surface Group Southeast Holds Change of Command [Image 3 of 4]

    Commander, Naval Surface Group Southeast Holds Change of Command

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    240613-N-OZ224-2417

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (June 13, 2024) Rear Adm. Joseph Cahill, Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, speaks during a change of command ceremony where Capt. Jennifer Blakeslee was relieved by Capt. Aaron Anderson as Commander, Naval Surface Group Southeast at Naval Station Mayport, June 13, 2024. Formerly Destroyer Squadron 14, Commander Naval Surface Group Southeast is the immediate superior in command for all guided-missile destroyers that are home-ported at Naval Station Mayport. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 13:42
    Photo ID: 8473168
    VIRIN: 240613-N-OZ224-2417
    Resolution: 5549x3964
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Naval Surface Group Southeast Holds Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander, Naval Surface Group Southeast Holds Change of Command
    Commander, Naval Surface Group Southeast Holds Change of Command
    Commander, Naval Surface Group Southeast Holds Change of Command
    Commander, Naval Surface Group Southeast Holds Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Navy #Mayport #Jacksonville #Florida

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT