U.S. Air Force Col Elizabeth Hanson commander of the 305th Air Mobility Wing, passes the guidon to Col Kevin E. White during the 305th Operations Group Change of Command at Joint base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 12, 2024. U.S. Air Force Col Kevin E. White assumed command of the 305th OG from Col Jordan P. Norman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson)

