U.S. Air Force Col Elizabeth Hanson commander of the 305th Air Mobility Wing, presents the Legion of Merit certificate to Col Jordan P. Norman during the change of command for the 305th Operations Group Change of Command at Joint base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 12, 2024. U.S. Air Force Col Kevin E. White assumed command of the 305th OG from Col Jordan P. Norman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2024 Date Posted: 06.13.2024 12:12 Photo ID: 8472806 VIRIN: 240612-F-WJ090-1099 Resolution: 4610x3067 Size: 2.44 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 305th Operations Group Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Aidan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.