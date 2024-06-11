Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    305th Operations Group Change of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    305th Operations Group Change of Command

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    U.S. Air Force Col Elizabeth Hanson commander of the 305th Air Mobility Wing, presents the Legion of Merit certificate to Col Jordan P. Norman during the change of command for the 305th Operations Group Change of Command at Joint base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 12, 2024. U.S. Air Force Col Kevin E. White assumed command of the 305th OG from Col Jordan P. Norman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson)

