Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    776th EABS firefighters conduct daily ops [Image 3 of 4]

    776th EABS firefighters conduct daily ops

    DJIBOUTI

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron conduct daily equipment checks at Chabelley Air Field, Djibouti, June 5, 2024. The 776th EABS firefighters run daily operations to maintain readiness in case of emergencies such as structure or aircraft fires, injury and other mishaps in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 07:38
    Photo ID: 8472068
    VIRIN: 240612-F-TK834-1110
    Resolution: 5759x3832
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 776th EABS firefighters conduct daily ops [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    776th EABS firefighters conduct daily ops
    776th EABS firefighters conduct daily ops
    776th EABS firefighters conduct daily ops
    776th EABS firefighters conduct daily ops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    USAF
    Firefighters
    449 AEG
    776th EABS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT