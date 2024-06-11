U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron secure a mask during daily operations at Chabelley Air Field, Djibouti, June 5, 2024. The 776th EABS firefighters run daily operations to maintain readiness in case of emergencies such as structure or aircraft fires, injury and other mishaps in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 07:38
|Photo ID:
|8472067
|VIRIN:
|240612-F-TK834-1047
|Resolution:
|4432x3546
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 776th EABS firefighters conduct daily ops [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT