U.S. Airmen assigned to multiple vehicle maintenance units, pose for a group photo on a Halvorsen 25K Cargo Loader at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 5, 2024. The Halvorsen 25K Cargo Loader was designed to be rapidly deployable and to have the capacity to load 25,000 pounds of cargo onto aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa L. Rodriguez)
|06.04.2024
|06.13.2024 07:38
|8472050
|240605-Z-OY199-1011
|7200x4800
|23.85 MB
|CAROLINA, PR
|0
|0
This work, Halvorsen 25K Cargo Loader Maintenance Mobile Training Team [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Marrissa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
