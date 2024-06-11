Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Halvorsen 25K Cargo Loader Maintenance Mobile Training Team [Image 15 of 20]

    Halvorsen 25K Cargo Loader Maintenance Mobile Training Team

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa Rodriguez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Claudio, a vehicle maintenance technician, assigned to the 156th Contingency Response Support Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, checks the circuitry of a Halvorsen 25K Cargo Loader at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 6, 2024. The Halvorsen 25K Cargo Loader was designed to be rapidly deployable and to have the capacity to load 25,000 pounds of cargo onto aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa L. Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 07:38
    Photo ID: 8472052
    VIRIN: 240606-Z-OY199-1008
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 22.35 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Halvorsen 25K Cargo Loader Maintenance Mobile Training Team [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Marrissa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vehicle Maintenance
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Halvorsen Cargo Loader

