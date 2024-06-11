Halvorsen 25K Cargo Loader Maintenance Mobile Training Team

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Claudio, a vehicle maintenance technician, assigned to the 156th Contingency Response Support Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, checks the circuitry of a Halvorsen 25K Cargo Loader at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 6, 2024. The Halvorsen 25K Cargo Loader was designed to be rapidly deployable and to have the capacity to load 25,000 pounds of cargo onto aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa L. Rodriguez)

