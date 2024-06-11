Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander, 36th Mission Support Group Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    Commander, 36th Mission Support Group Change of Command Ceremony

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Steis 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – U.S. Air Force Major Col. Sheri Kraus and Major Stephen U. Mouton, both assigned to Commander, 36th Mission Support Group, pose for a photo during the 36th Mission Support Group change of command ceremony June 12, 2024. U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 01:28
    Photo ID: 8471548
    VIRIN: 240612-N-KE644-1079
    Resolution: 4031x2687
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, 36th Mission Support Group Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jordan Steis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander, 36th Mission Support Group Change of Command Ceremony
    Commander, 36th Mission Support Group Change of Command Ceremony
    Commander, 36th Mission Support Group Change of Command Ceremony
    Commander, 36th Mission Support Group Change of Command Ceremony
    Commander, 36th Mission Support Group Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Navy
    Air Force
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT