Commander, 36th Mission Support Group Change of Command Ceremony

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Lt. Cmdr. Calel Butler, a chaplain, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks during the 36th Mission Support Group change of command ceremony June 12, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

