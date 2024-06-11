Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 4 of 4]

    USS America Conducts General Quarters Drill

    JAPAN

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN, Japan (June 12, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Aircraft Handling 3rd Class Camron Hunter, right, from Seattle, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), directs multiple fire teams during a simulated fire in the ship’s hangar bay while sailing in the Pacific Ocean, June 12. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 22:20
    Photo ID: 8471296
    VIRIN: 240612-N-QR506-1038
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 4 of 4], by SA Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America Conducts General Quarters Drill
    USS America Conducts General Quarters Drill
    USS America Conducts General Quarters Drill
    USS America Conducts General Quarters Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    firefighting
    LHA 6
    USS America (LHA 6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT