USS America Conducts General Quarters Drill

PACIFIC OCEAN, Japan (June 12, 2024) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Jared Baldoz, right, from San Jose, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), assists a Sailor don a Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus during a simulated general quarters while sailing in the Pacific Ocean, June 12. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre)

