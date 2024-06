Army Birthday Twilight Tattoo at Joint Base Henderson Hall

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Fife and Drum Corps, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) perform in Twilight Tattoo in celebration of the 249th Birthday of the U.S. Army at Summerall Field, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., June 12, 2024. The event, hosted by Secretary of the U.S. Army Christine E. Wormuth, Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George, and co-hosted by Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer, commemorates the Army’s legacy, built over 249 years on the dedication, courage, and heroism of every American Soldier who have answered the call since the Army’s founding in 1775, “Honoring the Past and Defending the Future.” (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Aaron Troutman)

Date Taken: 06.12.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 Photo ID: 8471278 Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US