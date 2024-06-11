MWSS-471 Initiates Runway Repair Operations

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Miguel Sandoval (left), a heavy equipment operations chief with Marine Wing Support Squadron 471 Detachment B (MWSS-471 Det B), and Cpl. Elijah Toro, a heavy equipment operator with MWSS-471 Det B, deploy heat-mitigating netting aboard Marine Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California. The Marines of MWSS-471 Det B are currently conducting repairs on the ramp at the Strategic Expeditionary Landing Field. This initiative will enhance flightline operations for future Integrated Training Exercises and satisfy Mission Essential Task List requirements for the squadron.

