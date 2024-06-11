Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWSS-471 Initiates Runway Repair Operations [Image 1 of 4]

    MWSS-471 Initiates Runway Repair Operations

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Booker Thomas 

    Marine Aircraft Group 41

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nicholas Donnelly, a heavy equipment operator with Marine Wing Support Squadron 471 Detachment B (MWSS-471 Det B), ties off heat-mitigating netting aboard Marine Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California. The Marines of MWSS-471 Det B are currently conducting repairs on the ramp at the Strategic Expeditionary Landing Field. This initiative will enhance flightline operations for future Integrated Training Exercises and satisfy Mission Essential Task List requirements for the squadron.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 19:21
    Photo ID: 8471035
    VIRIN: 240611-M-TE205-1001
    Resolution: 4773x3182
    Size: 991.29 KB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, MWSS-471 Initiates Runway Repair Operations [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Booker Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

