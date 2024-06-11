US Geological Survey gathers data at DM

Derek Ensign, U.S. Geological Survey physical scientist, conducts hyperspectral imaging at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 11, 2024. The USGS field team gathered data to increase the nation’s geologic knowledge of critical mineral resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 19:09
|Photo ID:
|8471000
|VIRIN:
|240611-F-IH072-1003
|Resolution:
|4800x2700
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
US Geological Survey analyzes data at DM
