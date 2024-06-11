Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    355th Wing

    Derek Ensign, U.S. Geological Survey physical scientist, conducts hyperspectral imaging at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 11, 2024. The USGS field team gathered data to increase the nation’s geologic knowledge of critical mineral resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

    This work, US Geological Survey gathers data at DM [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Davis-Monthan
    Geology
    Airman
    NASA: USGS: Air Force

