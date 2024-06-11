US Geological Survey gathers data at DM

Derek Ensign, U.S. Geological Survey physical scientist, conducts hyperspectral imaging at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 11, 2024. Ensign was conducting hyperspectral imaging for the USGS Earth Mapping Resources Initiative and for sensors flown by the ER-2 to increase the nation’s geologic knowledge of critical mineral resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

Date Taken: 06.11.2024