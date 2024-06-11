Derek Ensign, U.S. Geological Survey physical scientist, conducts hyperspectral imaging at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 11, 2024. Ensign was conducting hyperspectral imaging for the USGS Earth Mapping Resources Initiative and for sensors flown by the ER-2 to increase the nation’s geologic knowledge of critical mineral resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 19:09
|Photo ID:
|8470999
|VIRIN:
|240611-F-IH072-1020
|Resolution:
|1500x2100
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Geological Survey gathers data at DM [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Geological Survey analyzes data at DM
