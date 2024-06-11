Col. Kevin Cotman, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dawadrain Clark, the commander and senior non-commissioned officer of the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, had lunch with United States Military Academy cadets who are completing summer cadet troop leader training in units across the 593d ESC, June 11, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA. Cotman and Clark introduced themselves to the cadets and engaged in an open question and answer mentoring session at the Courage Inn Warrior Restaurant.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 16:57 Photo ID: 8470809 VIRIN: 240611-A-HL390-2392 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.24 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rest Assured Cadet Luncheon [Image 3 of 3], by SFC P. Behringer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.