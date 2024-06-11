Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rest Assured Cadet Luncheon [Image 1 of 3]

    Rest Assured Cadet Luncheon

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer 

    593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Col. Kevin Cotman, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dawadrain Clark, the commander and senior non-commissioned officer of the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, had lunch with United States Military Academy cadets who are completing summer cadet troop leader training in units across the 593d ESC, June 11, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA. Cotman and Clark introduced themselves to the cadets and engaged in an open question and answer mentoring session at the Courage Inn Warrior Restaurant.

