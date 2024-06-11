Chief Master Sgt. Gareth Davis, 673rd Air Base Wing professional military education center commandant, right, briefs Air Mobility Command civic leaders and Fairchild Air Force base honorary commanders on the combat search and rescue, strategic airlift and homeland defense missions at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 30, 2024. Fairchild AFB leaders organized a simulated deployment to JBER to educate honorary commanders and civic leaders on the base’s global responsibilities and capabilities, as well as the mobility qualifications for deployed Airmen. The honorary commander program pairs local civic leaders with a group or a squadron to gain a deeper insight to the Air Force and Fairchild Air Force Base’s mission to develop well-informed advocates in the Inland Northwest community. The honorary commanders advocate for, advise and collaborate with base leaders to provide connections between Fairchild AFB and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine) Fairchild AFB takes honorary commanders to JBER on a civic leader tour

