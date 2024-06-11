Fairchild AFB takes honorary commanders to JBER on a civic leader tour

Col. Chelsey Dycus, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, center, thanks Airmen assigned to the 673rd Air Base Wing for their hard work during a Fairchild Air Force base honorary commander tour at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 30, 2024. Fairchild Air Force Base leaders organized a simulated deployment to JBER to educate honorary commanders and civic leaders on the base’s global responsibilities and capabilities, as well as the mobility qualifications for deployed Airmen. The honorary commander program pairs local civic leaders with a group or a squadron to gain a deeper insight to the Air Force and Fairchild AFB’s mission to develop well-informed advocates in the Inland Northwest community. The honorary commanders advocate for, advise and collaborate with base leaders to provide connections between Fairchild AFB and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)

