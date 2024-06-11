Lt. Cmdr. Yves Emilus of LCSRON 2 Retires

240523-N-OZ224-2178



NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (May 23, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Yves Emilus (right), Material Readiness Officer, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron TWO, shows his mother a certificate of appreciation during Lt. Cmdr. Emilus’ retirement at Naval Station Mayport, May 23, 2024. Lt. Cmdr. Emilus enlisted in the Navy in 1998 serving 26 years of honorable service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US