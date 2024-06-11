Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Cmdr. Yves Emilus of LCSRON 2 Retires [Image 5 of 6]

    Lt. Cmdr. Yves Emilus of LCSRON 2 Retires

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    240523-N-OZ224-2200

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (May 23, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Yves Emilus (right), Material Readiness Officer, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron TWO, presents his son, Lt.j.g. Kevin Emilus, with his retirement ensign during his retirement ceremony at Naval Station Mayport, May 23, 2024. Lt. Cmdr. Emilus enlisted in the Navy in 1998 serving 26 years of honorable service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 10:07
    Photo ID: 8469608
    VIRIN: 240523-N-OZ224-2200
    Resolution: 5148x3677
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Cmdr. Yves Emilus of LCSRON 2 Retires [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Cmdr. Yves Emilus of LCSRON 2 Retires
    Lt. Cmdr. Yves Emilus of LCSRON 2 Retires
    Lt. Cmdr. Yves Emilus of LCSRON 2 Retires
    Lt. Cmdr. Yves Emilus of LCSRON 2 Retires
    Lt. Cmdr. Yves Emilus of LCSRON 2 Retires
    Lt. Cmdr. Yves Emilus of LCSRON 2 Retires

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Navy #Mayport #Jacksonville #Florida

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT