    Basic Climbing Course [Image 46 of 46]

    Basic Climbing Course

    BRUNICO, ITALY

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    An U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade climbs Palestra di Roccia Landro in the Dolomites during the Basic Climbing Course with the 6th Alpini Regiment Brunico, Dobbiaco, Italy on June 11, 2024. The paratroopers learned survival and trekking skills in an austere environment as part of a series of planned training events to enhance readiness and build allied interoperability between U.S. and Italian forces. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.  (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 10:02
    Photo ID: 8469570
    VIRIN: 240611-A-JM436-1600
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 12.29 MB
    Location: BRUNICO, IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basic Climbing Course [Image 46 of 46], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    6AlpiniRegimentBrunico

