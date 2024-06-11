U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, soldiers assigned to Mountain Warfare School and Cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at Westpoint, climb Palestra di Roccia Landro in the Dolomites during the Basic Climbing Course with the 6th Alpini Regiment Brunico, Dobbiaco, Italy on June 11, 2024. The paratroopers learned survival and trekking skills in an austere environment as part of a series of planned training events to enhance readiness and build allied interoperability between U.S. and Italian forces. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

