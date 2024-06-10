Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-47’s reclaim skies over Normandy during 80th Anniversary of D-Day [Image 12 of 12]

    C-47’s reclaim skies over Normandy during 80th Anniversary of D-Day

    MANCHE, FRANCE

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A Douglas C-47 Skytrain aircraft flies during a commemorative flyover at Omaha Beach marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day at Normandy, France, June 7, 2024. On June 6, 1944, strength of alliance, dedicated resolve and a multi-national, multi-domain operation won the day. Overall, the successful Allied landings created the basis for Europe’s future stability, as well as the reality that international collaboration could ultimately overcome totalitarianism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Normandy
    C-47
    Douglas C-47 Skytrain
    DDay80
    WWIIEurope

