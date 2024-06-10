A Douglas C-47 Skytrain aircraft flies during a commemorative flyover at Omaha Beach marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day at Normandy, France, June 7, 2024. On June 6, 1944, strength of alliance, dedicated resolve and a multi-national, multi-domain operation won the day. Overall, the successful Allied landings created the basis for Europe’s future stability, as well as the reality that international collaboration could ultimately overcome totalitarianism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 06:10
|Photo ID:
|8469173
|VIRIN:
|240607-F-VY348-3214
|Resolution:
|5363x2979
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|MANCHE, FR
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-47’s reclaim skies over Normandy during 80th Anniversary of D-Day [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
