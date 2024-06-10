C-47’s reclaim skies over Normandy during 80th Anniversary of D-Day

A teddy bear dressed in WWII-era military attire sits on the front dash of a Douglas C-47 Skytrain aircraft during the 80th anniversary of D-Day, while flying over the beaches of Normandy, France, June 7, 2024. Overall, World War II remains an enduring historic reminder of how allies sharing a common purpose and vision forge proven partnerships and reinforce bonds that remain to this day. Together, the U.S. and our indispensable Allies continue to demonstrate the strength of alliance and dedicated resolve borne out of WWII and forged over eight decades of combat-credible deterrence and defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

