    C-47’s reclaim skies over Normandy during 80th Anniversary of D-Day [Image 11 of 12]

    C-47’s reclaim skies over Normandy during 80th Anniversary of D-Day

    MANCHE, FRANCE

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A teddy bear dressed in WWII-era military attire sits on the front dash of a Douglas C-47 Skytrain aircraft during the 80th anniversary of D-Day, while flying over the beaches of Normandy, France, June 7, 2024. Overall, World War II remains an enduring historic reminder of how allies sharing a common purpose and vision forge proven partnerships and reinforce bonds that remain to this day. Together, the U.S. and our indispensable Allies continue to demonstrate the strength of alliance and dedicated resolve borne out of WWII and forged over eight decades of combat-credible deterrence and defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 06:10
    Photo ID: 8469172
    VIRIN: 240607-F-VY348-8467
    Resolution: 5325x3798
    Size: 672.9 KB
    Location: MANCHE, FR
    TAGS

    Normandy
    C-47
    Douglas C-47 Skytrain
    DDay80
    WWIIEurope

