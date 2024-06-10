USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts routine operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) operates near the Luzon Strait on June 10, 2024. U.S. INDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

