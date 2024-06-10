Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts routine operations [Image 1 of 2]

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Monroe 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) operates near the Luzon Strait on June 10, 2024. U.S. INDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 00:04
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
