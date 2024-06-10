PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) operates near the Miyako Strait on June 10, 2024. U.S. INDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people and ideas. (U.S. Navy photograph by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 06.11.2024 23:50 Photo ID: 8468673 VIRIN: 240610-N-ZS816-1028 Resolution: 5422x3615 Size: 2.06 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) conducts routine operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.