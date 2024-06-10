Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) conducts routine operations [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) conducts routine operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) operates near the Miyako Strait on June 10, 2024. U.S. INDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people and ideas. (U.S. Navy photograph by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 23:50
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) conducts routine operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    freeandopenindopacific
    criticalwaterways
    safeandsecureseas

