U.S. Army Soldiers from the Eighth Army Division participate in a division run as part of KATUSA Friendship Week in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 10, 2024. KATUSA Friendship week is a yearly event honoring the establishment of the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldier program in 1950. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Xavier Legarreta)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 21:05
|Photo ID:
|8468456
|VIRIN:
|240610-A-GN891-3445
|Resolution:
|8377x5585
|Size:
|15.75 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KATUSA Friendship Week 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Xavier Legarreta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
