    KATUSA Friendship Week 2023 [Image 2 of 6]

    KATUSA Friendship Week 2023

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Xavier Legarreta 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the Eighth Army Division participate in a division run as part of KATUSA Friendship Week in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 10, 2024. KATUSA Friendship week is a yearly event honoring the establishment of the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldier program in 1950. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Xavier Legarreta)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 21:05
    Photo ID: 8468454
    VIRIN: 240610-A-GN891-8317
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, KATUSA Friendship Week 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Xavier Legarreta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    usarmy
    camphumphreys
    eightharmy
    wegotogether
    8army
    katusafriendshipweek

