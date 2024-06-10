Indian Air Force participates in RF-A 24-2

An Indian Air Force Rafale lands during Red Flag-Alaska 24-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 6, 2024. RF-A exercises are focused on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and international forces and providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White) (This photo has been altered due to partner country privacy concerns by blurring out the aircraft tail)

