    Indian Air Force participates in RF-A 24-2 [Image 11 of 11]

    Indian Air Force participates in RF-A 24-2

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White 

    354th Fighter Wing

    An Indian Air Force Rafale lands during Red Flag-Alaska 24-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 6, 2024. RF-A exercises are focused on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and international forces and providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White) (This photo has been altered due to partner country privacy concerns by blurring out the aircraft tail)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 20:13
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    PACAF
    IAF
    interoperability
    allies and partnerships
    RFA24
    Red Flag 24-2

