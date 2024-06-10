The LA Chargers visit Camp Pendleton

Fans of the Los Angeles Chargers pose with merchandise at Paige Fieldhouse at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 11, 2024. The Chargers held a scrimmage and meet-and-greet to kick off the first day of their minicamp session, boosting morale for Marines and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick King)

