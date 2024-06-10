Justin Herbert, the quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers, signs a fans t-Shirt at Paige Fieldhouse at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 11, 2024. The Chargers held a scrimmage and meet-and-greet to kick off the first day of their minicamp session, boosting morale for Marines and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Caitlyn Stone)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 19:52
|Photo ID:
|8468403
|VIRIN:
|240611-M-NG612-1002
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The LA Chargers visit Camp Pendleton [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Caitlyn Stone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT