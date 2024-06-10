Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The LA Chargers visit Camp Pendleton [Image 3 of 6]

    The LA Chargers visit Camp Pendleton

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Caitlyn Stone 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Justin Herbert, the quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers, signs a fans t-Shirt at Paige Fieldhouse at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 11, 2024. The Chargers held a scrimmage and meet-and-greet to kick off the first day of their minicamp session, boosting morale for Marines and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Caitlyn Stone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 19:52
    Photo ID: 8468403
    VIRIN: 240611-M-NG612-1002
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The LA Chargers visit Camp Pendleton [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Caitlyn Stone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The LA Chargers visit Camp Pendleton
    The LA Chargers visit Camp Pendleton
    The LA Chargers visit Camp Pendleton
    The LA Chargers visit Camp Pendleton
    The LA Chargers visit Camp Pendleton
    The LA Chargers visit Camp Pendleton

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    sports
    football
    Marines
    MCI-West
    LA Chargers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT