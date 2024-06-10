Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80th D-Day Anniversary: Iron Mike Ceremony [Image 6 of 8]

    80th D-Day Anniversary: Iron Mike Ceremony

    SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FRANCE

    06.06.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Amy Petrocelli 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    LTG Chris Donahue, XVIII Airborne Corps Commanding General, CSM Bryan Barker, XVIII Airborne Corps Command Sergeant Major, BG Pierre Huet, XVIII Airborne Corps Assistant Commanding General (Operations), attend the Iron Mike Ceremony at La Fiere, France, on June 6, 2024. The La Fiere Bridge was a piece of Key Terrain during WWII where nearly 400 Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division were lost in order to gain control of the objective. Seizure of La Fiere Bridge from the Nazis was critical to enable passage of troops and resources to the rest of France, in order to continue follow-on operations after D-Day. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Amy Petrocelli)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 18:34
    Location: SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 80th D-Day Anniversary: Iron Mike Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by 1LT Amy Petrocelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

