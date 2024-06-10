LTG Chris Donahue, XVIII Airborne Corps Commanding General, CSM Bryan Barker, XVIII Airborne Corps Command Sergeant Major, BG Pierre Huet, XVIII Airborne Corps Assistant Commanding General (Operations), attend the Iron Mike Ceremony at La Fiere, France, on June 6, 2024. The La Fiere Bridge was a piece of Key Terrain during WWII where nearly 400 Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division were lost in order to gain control of the objective. Seizure of La Fiere Bridge from the Nazis was critical to enable passage of troops and resources to the rest of France, in order to continue follow-on operations after D-Day. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.11.2024 18:34 Photo ID: 8468246 VIRIN: 240606-A-GG601-3890 Resolution: 5464x8192 Size: 22 MB Location: SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 80th D-Day Anniversary: Iron Mike Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Rene Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.