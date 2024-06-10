Lt. Gen. Chris Donahue, XVIII Airborne Corps Commanding General, conducts a reenlistment ceremony with Soldiers in downtown Sainte Mere Eglise, France during the annual D-Day commemorations, on June 7, 2024. Sainte Mere Eglise is the site where 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers landed on D-Day and fought to liberate Normandy from Nazi Control.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 18:34
|Photo ID:
|8468200
|VIRIN:
|240606-A-PI920-2001
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|14.55 MB
|Location:
|SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 80th D-Day Anniversary: Sainte Mere Eglise Reenlistment [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Amy Petrocelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
