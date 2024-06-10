Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80th D-Day Anniversary: Sainte Mere Eglise Reenlistment [Image 1 of 5]

    80th D-Day Anniversary: Sainte Mere Eglise Reenlistment

    SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FRANCE

    06.07.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Amy Petrocelli 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Chris Donahue, XVIII Airborne Corps Commanding General, conducts a reenlistment ceremony with Soldiers in downtown Sainte Mere Eglise, France during the annual D-Day commemorations, on June 7, 2024. Sainte Mere Eglise is the site where 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers landed on D-Day and fought to liberate Normandy from Nazi Control. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Amy Petrocelli)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 18:34
    Location: SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FR
    EUCOM
    DDAY
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    XVIIIAirborneCorps

