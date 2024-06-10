Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    194th Communications Squadron hosts Catastrophic Communications Challenge [Image 4 of 7]

    194th Communications Squadron hosts Catastrophic Communications Challenge

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Spc. Stephen San Jose 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Washington Air National Guardsmen of the 194th Communications Squadron, along with the National Security Innovation Network, hosted their first communications challenge at Camp Murray, Wash., on June 5, 2024. During the event, service members actively engaged with the equipment provided by various innovative companies, which competed and presented their solutions to address communication challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Stephen San Jose)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 15:39
    Photo ID: 8467517
    VIRIN: 240605-Z-VH915-1070
    Resolution: 3834x2524
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 194th Communications Squadron hosts Catastrophic Communications Challenge [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Stephen San Jose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    194th Communications Squadron hosts Catastrophic Communications Challenge
    194th Communications Squadron hosts Catastrophic Communications Challenge
    194th Communications Squadron hosts Catastrophic Communications Challenge
    194th Communications Squadron hosts Catastrophic Communications Challenge
    194th Communications Squadron hosts Catastrophic Communications Challenge
    194th Communications Squadron hosts Catastrophic Communications Challenge
    194th Communications Squadron hosts Catastrophic Communications Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    194th Communications Squadron hosts Catastrophic Communications Challenge

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Communications
    Air National Guard
    Systems
    Disaster
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT