194th Communications Squadron hosts Catastrophic Communications Challenge

Washington Air National Guardsmen of the 194th Communications Squadron, along with the National Security Innovation Network, hosted their first communications challenge at Camp Murray, Wash., on June 5, 2024. During the event, service members actively engaged with the equipment provided by various innovative companies, which competed and presented their solutions to address communication challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Stephen San Jose)

